Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,430 Shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Instructure worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Instructure news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INST stock remained flat at $$48.83 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,455. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Instructure Inc has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $54.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INST shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

