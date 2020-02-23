Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,996,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 221,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 217,542 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,874 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,341. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

