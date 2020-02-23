Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.3% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,926. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.