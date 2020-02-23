Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. 2,665,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,046. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $36.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

