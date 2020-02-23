Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 79,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of RNP remained flat at $$25.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,063. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

