Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

XNTK traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,571. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $94.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.43.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.