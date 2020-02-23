Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.89 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,707,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.49. 2,678,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

