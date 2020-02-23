Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,085.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 218,772 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000.

SPEM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. 988,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $38.67.

