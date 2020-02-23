Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,180,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $143.18 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

