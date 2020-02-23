Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up approximately 0.6% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,692 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $655.99. 508,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $602.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.05. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $417.25 and a 1-year high of $657.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,816 shares of company stock worth $13,170,605. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upped their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $620.37.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

