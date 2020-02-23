Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,093 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,705,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,400. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41.

