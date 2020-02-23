Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 27,687 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,687 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,864,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,963,000 after acquiring an additional 497,528 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 2,101,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after buying an additional 269,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after buying an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR stock remained flat at $$50.36 during midday trading on Friday. 1,796,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.