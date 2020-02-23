Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,510 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation NA accounts for about 0.5% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,874. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

