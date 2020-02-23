Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 708 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 123,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,954,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 48,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares in the company, valued at $25,551,158.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average is $147.04. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $112.36 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

