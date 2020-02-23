Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $871,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,317,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.82. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $101.20.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.