Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE RY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.62. 1,294,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,097. The company has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,773,000 after purchasing an additional 791,273 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,632,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,273,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,131,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,417,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,453,000 after purchasing an additional 636,708 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.