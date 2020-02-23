Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 579.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,415 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 1.5% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,773,000 after buying an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,131,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,313,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,263,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,843,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,228,000 after buying an additional 75,294 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.54. The firm has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

