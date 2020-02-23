Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Position Trimmed by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $46,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,601,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,802,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,398,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 734,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,525,000 after buying an additional 151,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

