Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,133,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

RCL stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

