Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 3,286 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 164,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 113,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. 15,310,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,431,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $3,001,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,039. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

