Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 5,555 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 946,967 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,814,000 after buying an additional 343,803 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,875,000 after buying an additional 224,821 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,059,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after buying an additional 216,018 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,496,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.