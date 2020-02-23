Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 5,572 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 4.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $98.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,088,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $68.16 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

