Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 9,074 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Square by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,739,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.69, a PEG ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

