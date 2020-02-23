Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,052,000 after buying an additional 173,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hershey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,831,000 after buying an additional 152,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,284,000 after buying an additional 56,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,195,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

Hershey stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.32. 1,028,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,730. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.42.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

