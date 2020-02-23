Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $539,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.86.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $760.22. 147,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,928. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $638.92 and a one year high of $873.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $794.80 and a 200 day moving average of $731.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $16,894,570. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

