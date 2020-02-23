Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $88.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.61.

WWE traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,483,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $100.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

