Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 11,393 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,507,000 after purchasing an additional 403,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,081,000 after purchasing an additional 647,861 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,888,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,731,000 after purchasing an additional 186,723 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.73. 1,059,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,176. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

