Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,714 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 17.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 25.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 181.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,996. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.92.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

