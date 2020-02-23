Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 6,049 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,518 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $5,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,963. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

