Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 822 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 55.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Synopsys by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.92.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.65 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

