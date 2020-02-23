Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,577 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Best Buy by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,142. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.