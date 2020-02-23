Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank by 1,053.7% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,278,000 after buying an additional 672,252 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $100,079,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $27,336,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.64.

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.57. 826,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,795. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

