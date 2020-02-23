Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 534,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.45. 2,028,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.