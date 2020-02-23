Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.77 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,216 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,506,000 after purchasing an additional 94,158 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Cummins stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.46. 1,139,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day moving average is $168.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

