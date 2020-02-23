Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.39 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,802. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.79. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

