Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,915,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $168,300.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,772.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock worth $4,978,719 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.05.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $5.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.82. 1,013,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,829. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

