Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.82 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Corning by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,826,000 after acquiring an additional 715,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,911,000 after acquiring an additional 48,308 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Corning by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,633,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,778,000 after acquiring an additional 721,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,095,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 71,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Corning by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,969,000 after acquiring an additional 336,352 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,774,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,105. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

