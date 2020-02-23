Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.87 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,882,000 after buying an additional 133,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,803,000 after buying an additional 38,652 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,633,000 after buying an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,576,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,359,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In other news, insider Richard Mchale sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $438,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,263. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.88. 448,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.65. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $96.81 and a one year high of $177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

