Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.16 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.11. 3,352,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,696. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560 in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

