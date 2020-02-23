Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after acquiring an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,060,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,129,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,566,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT traded down $8.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.92. The stock had a trading volume of 905,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.65.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

