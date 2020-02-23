Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.80 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,546. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.37 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

