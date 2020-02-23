Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after buying an additional 121,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,113,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after buying an additional 146,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,286,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.11. 418,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.99 and a 200 day moving average of $271.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.74 and a 1-year high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

