Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.37. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. First Analysis lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.16.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.