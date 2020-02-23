Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,052 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.93.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU traded down $7.78 on Friday, reaching $255.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.37. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.