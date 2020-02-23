Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 3,757 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.27. 965,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,450. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $135.97 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.13 and its 200-day moving average is $170.08.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total transaction of $9,242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,018 shares of company stock worth $28,798,424. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.