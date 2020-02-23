Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 7,723 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.05. 1,820,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

