Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 8,553 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Republic Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,157,000 after buying an additional 64,869 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Republic Services by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 371,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after buying an additional 135,901 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 946,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,848,000 after buying an additional 71,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 426.0% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.43. 1,226,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,406. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

