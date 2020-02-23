Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 8,612 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,623,000 after buying an additional 1,248,178 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 497.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 769,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 640,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,643,000 after purchasing an additional 592,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,226,000 after purchasing an additional 524,428 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.25.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

Several research firms have commented on ETR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

