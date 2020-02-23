Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,426 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,858,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 278,948 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 556,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.73. 3,120,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,031. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.36 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.