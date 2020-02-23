Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Centene by 958.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 741,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 470,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Centene by 718.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 528,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $10,448,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

